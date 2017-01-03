What happens to Obamacare? News What happens to Obamacare? Questions about future of the Affordable Care Act.

-

One of the big questions as President-Elect Trump prepares his transition into the White House is what will happen to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

All this talk is creating concern among consumers insured through the Affordable Care Act

Latest government figures show that from November 1st last year, when open enrollment began, and December 19th, more than 775-thousand Texans had chosen insurance plans through the health care marketplace. In Houston that number is just over 240-thousand. A lot of people depend on Obamacare care for coverage.