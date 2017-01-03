Suspects used sledgehammers in smash-and-grab inside The Woodlands Mall News Suspects used sledge hammers in smash-and-grab inside The Woodlands Mall Several male suspects reportedly used sledge hammers in smash-and-grab inside The Woodlands Mall. Police say that the males also had high-visibility vests. The vehicle they fled in has been located in the Oak Ridge area.

- Investigators in Montgomery County called out the tracking dogs in Oak Ridge North this morning to try and locate two bold thieves.

Deputies say the two men, one wearing fake dreadlocks, ran into Helzberg Diamonds with sledgehammers at 11 a.m. at the Woodlands Mall while it was filled with people.

Police say in seconds they spray painted a surveillance camera and smashed several display cases, making off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

"A good Samaritan coming up the escalator noticed what was going on, approached the two males. He was hit in the nose with a hammer," Captain Bryan Carlisle said.

While that good Samaritan is fine, the jewelry thieves hopped into a Toyota RAV4 and got away. Police say they eventually dumped the SUV across the freeway in Oak Ridge North. While the wanted men believe spray painting the store's surveillance camera concealed their identities, the mall was filled with other cameras and lots of witnesses cell phones investigators say they will use to pull video.

"It is concerning to us that someone would be that brazen," Captain Carlisle said.

Several schools were placed on lockdown until the all clear was given in the area where suspects took off on foot.