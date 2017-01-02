Getting Your Financial House in Order News Getting YOur Financial House in Order One of the best things about the New Year is that it gives us all an opportunity to start over. One place we often start over is with our finances.





- The first thing you need to do is take a really hard look at how much you spent and on what last year.



For example: How much did you spend on entertainment: movies, eating out? How much on household upkeep, yard up keep, house repairs? How much on auto expenses, mortgages, rents ..things like that? Be sure to consider what you owe: your credit card debt. Then figure in your income. There's your budget!

