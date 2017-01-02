HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The first thing you need to do is take a really hard look at how much you spent and on what last year.
For example: How much did you spend on entertainment: movies, eating out? How much on household upkeep, yard up keep, house repairs? How much on auto expenses, mortgages, rents ..things like that? Be sure to consider what you owe: your credit card debt. Then figure in your income. There's your budget!
Getting Your Financial House in Order
