Family needs help finding missing service dog

- Everyday when the Beller's get home their beloved jack russell terrier Prancer is there waiting for them. Unfortunately Friday that was not the case, when a family friend accidentally let the dog out.



Now Prancer is missing.



"I don't want to have a seizure where she can't help me", says Sophia Beller, Prancer's owner. Since she was two years old Prancer has notified her parents every time she has a seizure.



"What happens is when Sophia is sleeping and she goes into some kind of state where is a very deep sleep, she can have seizures and so what happens is Prancer will start barking to wake everyone up to let us know what she is having an episode", says her mother Kimberly Beller.



Prancer was adopted eight years ago. "It was something that we learned by having her, that she alerted, so once we found out she did alert we got her registered", says Kimberly Beller.



The Beller's say several people have spotted their dog near the Galleria and now they're asking for your help.



"It's been really sad because I really love her and she's a very close part of the family for all of us", says Sophia Beller.



