Freddie Alaniz, 36, wanted for murder and sexual assault of a child

- Freddie Alaniz is this month's featured Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and is wanted for murder, sexual assault of a child, and possession of marijuana. The reward for 36-year-old Alaniz increased to $12,500 for the month of January.

Alaniz was arrested in 2006 for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight in San Antonio. He made bail, fled, and has been a fugitive since. The victim later died, and an arrest warrant for a murder charge was issued.

Alaniz also has a warrant for sexual assault of a child from Zavala County in February 2006. Alaniz's criminal history includes charges for assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated.

Alaniz is described as between 5'3" and 5"6, between 120 to 150 pounds, with a tattoo of dot on his left hand, and a scar on his right eyebrow. Alaniz had a broken nose in the past and wore prescription glasses. A Texas Ranger forensic artist provided an age progression photo of Alaniz, and authorities believe Alaniz may look significantly different now.

To be eligible for the $12,500 reward, tipsters must provide information leading to the fugitive's capture during the month of January. Tipsters can send in information via the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App.