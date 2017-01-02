Spring Hill twins born in different years

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 02 2017 01:39PM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 05:02PM CST

SPRING HILL (FOX 13) - Two Florida twins were born minutes apart, but with very different birthdays -- the brother and sister were born at Oak Hill Hospital in different years

Yullianna came into the world at 11:43 p.m. December 31, while her brother Zane arrived at 12:01 a.m. January 1.

A hospital spokesperson says Yullianna weighed 7 pounds even, while and Zane weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.  Their mom, Geraldine, is doing fine.

A similar pair of births played out in Arizona, too, where twins Holly and Brandon Shay were born on different sides of the new year.


