1 male killed, other wounded in shooting outside movie theater

Deadly shooting in west Harris County on Jan. 1, 2017

One male has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in the parking lot outside a Studio Movie Grill in west Harris County.

Patrol deputies arrived at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot on State Highway 6 North near West Road in response to a reported weapons disturbance.

The two males were inside a parked vehicle when they were shot, according to a Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesman. One of the wounded males entered the Studio Movie Grill building while the other one was found inside the vehicle.

The male who was taken to Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center was later pronounced dead while the male who was taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center is in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are conducting interviews with witnesses to determine a motive for the shooting and gather descriptions of the suspects.