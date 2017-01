HPD investigating death of woman in Third Ward News HPD investigating death of woman in Third Ward HPD homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman in Third Ward.

The woman was found dead inside a home in the 3000 block of Trulley Street in Houston around 5:09 p.m.

Investigators say the woman suffered blunt force trauma to the head. One person was taken into custody.