Mother of Anne-Christine Johnson speaks out

The mother of Anne-Christine Johnson speaks out a day after murder charges have been filed.

Friday afternoon League City police served a search warrant on Shaun Philip Hardy’s home in the 600 block of Chesterfield Lane. Police say human remains were found inside the home, that they believe belong to Anne Christine Johnson.

"At this extent, I feel like the horror, one type of horror is ending and another is just beginning", says her mother Stephanie Johnson.

Johnson’s mother says she has been doing everything she could to help find her daughter. Unfortunately police told her that Anne-Christine’s body was found in the garage of Hardy’s home, wrapped in a plastic sheet.

She says the last few weeks have been hard, "it's an up and down pattern, sometimes I cry and shake uncontrollably and then the next hour I think I'm okay and then it hits me again".

Johnson helped bring attention to this case by being heavily involved with search efforts."I keep thinking she's going to walk through the door or the phones going to ring and she's going to tell me to shut up and stop embarrassing her on national tv, but that's not going to happen obviously", says Johnson.

Now her attention has turned toward the next step, the trial."I would certainly want to be in court anytime that Shaun is in court and I plan to follow this very closely", says Johnson.

Hardy’s bond has been set at $500,000. He has been charged for allegedly murdering Anne-Christine Johnson, which is a first degree felony murder, tampering with evidence and failure to report human remains.