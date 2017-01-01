Man dies after being shot at New Year's Eve party

- The Harris County Sheriff's department in investigating a shooting that left one man dead after an altercation at a New Year's Eve party.



According to the sheriff's department, District 5 patrol deputies responded to an "In Progress" call at a residence in the 14500 block of Dry Creek in west Harris County at 3:45 a.m. New Year's Day.



Homicide investigators say that a man began physically fighting with a homeowner after he refused to leave the party.



According to the sheriff's department, the homeowner shot the man.



The homeowner and witnesses are being interviewed by investigators.



Officials say the investigation will determine if any charges will be filed, or if the case will be turned over to a grand jury for review.

