Man arrested after body found in home

The mother of Anne Christine Johnson, who went missing earlier this month, says police have told her Johnson’s body has been found. Stephanie Johnson says she was told her daughters body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet in the garage of her ex-husbands home.

Shaun Philip Hardy, 31, has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence and failing to report human remains.

"Investigators determined that, that location, the residence and the property was a crime scene they got or procured a warrant for the property, that would allow them to search the property and they located human remains", says public information officer Kelly Williamson with the League City Police Department.

Anne Christine Johnson was reported missing December 12th after not showing up for a family dinner. Within the days to follow Texas Equusearch canvassed the area. On Friday League City police obtained enough information to search Hardy’s home in the 600 block of Chesterfield Ln.

We’re told Johnson was last seen getting into a car across the street from Hardy’s home.

Police also say a child was found inside the home at the time of the search.

A previous police report from the summer of 2015 shows the spouses assaulted one another. Johnson had two children, a five year old with Hardy and another child who lives with his father out of the area.