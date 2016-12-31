From murder to the courtroom the year in crime 2016 News From murder to the courtroom the year in crime 2016 From murders to the courtroom, the year in crimes.

Dylann Roof wanted to start a "race war" when he calmly walked into a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015 and shot and killed nine people. The twenty-two-year-old self-declared white supremist opened fire inside a predominantly African American church as worshipers were attending a bible study class. In December, roof was found guilty on thirty three counts. A jury will soon decide whether he should be sentenced to death.

Five Dallas officers were shot to death in July as they patrolled a peaceful protest over the police killings of two black men. The shooter, identified as 25-year-old Micah Johnson, was later killed by a remote-controlled bomb during a standoff with police. The afghan war veteran said he wanted to quote "kill white people". The Dallas massacre is said to be the deadliest incident for us law enforcement since 9/11.

Two young female joggers in the northeast were murdered days apart from each other in what police believe are unrelated cases ... Thirty year old Karina Vetrano was beaten and strangled in august as she ran along a path near her queens, New York home. Authorities uncovered DNA evidence at the scene but were unable to match it to anyone. Five days later, the body of twenty seven year-old Vanessa Marcote was discovered near her mother's Princeton, Massachusetts home. Marcote -- who lived and worked in New York City -- was visiting her family when she set out for a run in broad daylight. The killers of both women remain at large.

A Georgia father was convicted in November of murder in the 2014 death of his toddler son who perished after being left in a hot car. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Justin Ross Harris intentionally left his 22-month-old son, Cooper, to die in his SUV in the parking lot of his suburban Atlanta workplace. The defense tried to portray Harris as a loving father who was clueless and forgetful. Prosecutors, meanwhile, painted a more sinister picture of Harris, who they said had a quote "malignant heart" and wanted to escape his family commitments. Harris was sentenced to life in prison.

A judge caused a national outcry when he sentenced 21-year-old Stanford University freshman, Brock Allen Turner - who was charged with raping a woman he met at a party - with a six months sentence. At trial, the victim addressed Turner directly, describing how she woke up in a hospital bed the next day, bloodied and bruised and unaware of what had happened….saying quote "i still don't have words for that feeling." prosecutors had argued for a six year sentence but upon his guilty conviction, the judge gave him six months.

Turner was released in September after serving three months in jail… he is on probation for three years and is now a registered sex offender.