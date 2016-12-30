Body found in home of missing woman's ex-husband

- More than two weeks after Anne-Christine Johnson, a 30-year-old mother to two children, was reported missing by League City police, a detective has informed the woman's mother that a body has been found wrapped in a plastic sheeting inside the garage of the young woman's ex-husband.

Stephanie Johnson, the mother of Anne-Christine, posted a statement on her Facebook page on Friday and confirmed to FOX 26 News the information shared with her from League City Police Department Detective Austin Frakes.

Officers had executed a search warrant at the home of Anne-Christine's ex-husband.

Anne-Christine, who was last seen on Chesterfield Lane in League City, was reported missing on Dec. 12 and last made contact by electronic communication on Dec. 8. She was supposed to meet with her family for dinner and never arrived.

Stephanie told FOX 26 that she had initiated a Go Fund Me page for Anne-Christine in June, in which she posted a photo of her daughter, bruised and battered, saying she needed help with attorneys' fees and claiming Anne-Christine had been beaten, strangled and threatened by her ex-husband with a gun. A police report from June 2015 confirms something happened between them. The summary on the report reads “former spouses assaulted each other.” The result of the investigation cannot be disclosed because another agency is still looking into the matter, FOX 26 has learned.

Anne-Christine's oldest child lives out of the area with his father. She was employed at Legends Sports Bar & Lounge in southeast Houston and hasn’t been to work for the last few weeks. Texas EquuSearch had joined in the effort to find her on Dec. 15.