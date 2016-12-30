Man finds racial slurs on car, home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption A picture provided by the Highlands Fire Department shows blurred images of what they saw Friday morning in the 300 block of San Jacinto. News Man finds racial slurs on car, home Just before 5 a.m. Friday, firefighters arrived to a home in the 300 block of San Jacinto in Highlands.



"I thought I was in a movie," said the homeowner who requested that FOX 26 News not release his name. "I thought I was actually watching a horror movie when I looked out the window and seen all those cars and the lights flashing and I'm like, 'What the?'"

- Just before 5 a.m. Friday, firefighters arrived to a home in the 300 block of San Jacinto in Highlands.



"I thought I was in a movie," said the homeowner who requested that FOX 26 News not release his name. "I thought I was actually watching a horror movie when I looked out the window and seen all those cars and the lights flashing and I'm like, 'What the?'"

The man's car was on fire. It also had racist slurs painted on it, as well as on the front section of his home.



"I mean, I felt it in my gut, I felt bad that people would actually in this day and time still do stuff like this", the homeowner told FOX 26.



Once the fire was out, crews washed away the words as best they could.



"2016, why is this still happening, why are you still being judged by the color of your skin?," asks Carrie Collins, who drove by the house with her husband on Friday afternoon.



Neighbors tell FOX 26 they couldn't believe what they saw.



"I think it's pretty appalling -- we haven't really heard of anything like that in this little town and I feel for the family," said Jeff Minton, who lives down the street.



"We want the family to know that we love people and love them and love the Lord Jesus and that this is not who we are and not what we want shown in our community", said Tim Edwards, a pastor of the local First Baptist Church.



The homeowner told FOX 26 that he was the only one home at the time, but that he does have children. He also said he hopes the community will come together to help find who did this.

"People are going to go around doing this to people's lives -- I mean they need to be caught."



The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is offering a maximum $5,000 reward to whoever submits information that leads to an arrest. If you have a tip you would like to submit, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).