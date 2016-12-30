Hate crime investigation underway after vandals target Highlands home

Vandals have targeted a Highlands home and vehicle with racial slurs. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's office, racial slurs were spray-painted on the home and an SUV. Vandals reportedly also scorched the SUV at a home on the 300 block of San Jacinto. Fire marshals were notified of the fire at approximately 4:50 am.

