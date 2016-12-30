Hate crime investigation underway after vandals target Highlands home

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Dec 30 2016 10:45AM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 10:45AM CST

Vandals have targeted a Highlands home and vehicle with racial slurs.  According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's office, racial slurs were spray-painted on the home and an SUV. Vandals reportedly also scorched the SUV at a home on the 300 block of San Jacinto. Fire marshals were notified of the fire at approximately 4:50 am.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for any information called in to the 713-222-TIPS (8477) or
submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org that leads to the filing of felony charges or arrest
of the suspect in this case.

 


