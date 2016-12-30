Bodies found on burned property, investigated as homicide News Three people killed in house fire in NW Houston Three bodies were found in a house that burned down on Richelieu Road in northwest Houston. A source tells FOX 26 News that the deaths of the three people will be investigated as a murder suicide.

- Three bodies were found in a house that burned down on Richelieu Road in northwest Houston. A source tells FOX 26 News that the deaths of the three people will be investigated as a murder suicide.

Firefighters found flames coming from the home at around 5:30 a.m. Friday and the Houston Police Department bomb squad later arrived to assist homicide investigators.

One body was found inside the home, another inside a renovated garage apartment and the third was found outside the home.

Houston Arson Bureau investigators are also on the property to determine what caused the deadly fire.