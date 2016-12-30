Bodies found on burned property, investigated as homicide

FOX 26 News reporter Kaitlin Monte
By: Kaitlin Monte, FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Dec 30 2016 06:18AM CST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 06:05PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Three bodies were found in a house that burned down on Richelieu Road in northwest Houston. A source tells FOX 26 News that the deaths of the three people will be investigated as a murder suicide.

Firefighters found flames coming from the home at around 5:30 a.m. Friday and the Houston Police Department bomb squad later arrived to assist homicide investigators.

One body was found inside the home, another inside a renovated garage apartment and the third was found outside the home.

Houston Arson Bureau investigators are also on the property to determine what caused the deadly fire.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston