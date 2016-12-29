Family, friends honor Lucas Lowe News Family, friends honor Lucas Lowe

- In Daisetta red, white and blue flags are up and at half staff to honor Lucas Lowe.



"There were flags in front of the school, in front of the stores, the post office, they were already at half staff, I think the word just got out and people did it", says police chief Mike Parrish.



Many found out what happened Wednesday night, through Thursday morning.



"I woke my husband up and we were all blown away, we couldn't believe it", says Megan Gaston who use to serve him at a local convenience store.



Lowe was inside an AH-64 Apache helicopter that crashed in the water near Bayport Cruise Terminal Wednesday afternoon.



Lowe was a Chief Warrant Officer 2 of the 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 36th Infantry Division.

Lowe lived in Hardin with his wife Kami, who we're told is expecting twins very soon.



Family tell us he is also survived by his first wife and their three children.



"I knew him as a customer and he was always very nice and polite and I know his kids that come in here, there are very nice kids and I'm just really sad for the whole family", says Gaston.



Some say they remember when Lowe came back from a tour overseas and how flags were hung all across town. Now those flags are up to honor the man who passed, who was loved and who will be missed by many.



"We all know that when you sign that contract for Uncle Sam to do your part, that this could happen, but you know he's been over there and now that he's back home, we didn't expect it", stays Chief Parrish.