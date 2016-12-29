Child taken in North Harris car jacking reunited with mother

- Harris County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect they say stole a car with a child inside. The car and the child have been found.

Deputies responded to an auto theft at Rankin and Imperial Valley at around 8 p.m. HCSO says a woman went into a store leaving her 1-year-old child in the car. That's when a suspect stole the car with the child in tow.

Deputies located the car about 15 minutes later in the 19500 block of Richland Springs. EMS checked out the child and found him to be unharmed and in good health.

HCSO says the suspect is a black male wearing a black hoodie with "713" on the back.

