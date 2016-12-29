Teen charged with capital murder in car burglary shooting News Teen charged with capital murder in car burglary shooting Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in the early morning shooting death of Carla Marizol Carias on Dec. 14. Broderick Delance Knight has been charged with capital murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers took Knight into custody on Wednesday.

Police were searching for the males who broke into vehicles on Kingsway Road near Oak Hill in southeast Houston on Dec. 14.

A resident at a nearby apartment complex had told police that he heard noises outside, looked out the window and saw two males breaking into his girlfriend's vehicle. When the couple them went outside, the males traveled away from the neighborhood and one of the males fired a gun. Carias, 22, was wounded and taken to a hospital where she died.