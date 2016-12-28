- Police are investigating a string of violent robberies at Houston restaurants overnight. According to authorities, robbers targeted two Houston-area Denny's and then an IHOP. A customer was reportedly shot in the abdomen when he did not cooperate with one of the suspects.

Police say that the rash of robberies began at 1:45am. Three men with masks on drove to a Denny's in a silver Cadillac CTS that was stolen around 11pm off MLK and South Loop. They went inside the Denny's at Katy Freeway and Wilcrest. The robbers had guns and held the employees and customers at gun point, demanding cash. They apparently got money from the register and the safe. When a male customer did not cooperate with one of the suspects, the suspect then shot him in the abdomen. The customer was transported to the hospital and in serious but stable condition.

Police believe that these three suspects also robbed the Denny's at Westheimer and Dunvale before targeting the Wilcrest Denny's. HPD also believe that the same robbers targeted the IHOP at West Sam Houston Parkway near Westheimer. A customer at the IHOP was reportedly shot at, but the customer was not struck. HPD also received information that an IHOP in Sugarland had possibly been robbed by the same suspects. HPD are actively searching for these three armed and dangerous suspects. If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers: 713.222.8477