Homeowner shoots car burglary suspect in the face after confrontation

- Police say that a Houston homeowner shot a car burglary suspect in the face after confronting three men breaking into his car on Ridgerod Lane in Southwest Houston.

When he confronted the three suspects, two of the suspects ran away. Police say that the third suspect apparently charged the homeowner with some type of weapon, and that's when the homeowner shot him in the side of the face. The two suspects have not been found. Police also found another car that was broken into in the SW Houston neighborhood.