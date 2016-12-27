Brazoria County deputies shoot woman who carried pistol News Brazoria County deputies shoot woman who carried pistol The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and Brazoria County District Attorney's Office will be conducting separate investigations into the deadly shooting of a woman by deputies. That woman was carrying a pistol and aimed it toward the deputies, according to a sheriff's office statement.

- The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and Brazoria County District Attorney's Office will be conducting separate investigations into the deadly shooting of a woman by deputies at a Pearland apartment complex Tuesday.

That woman was carrying a pistol and aimed it toward the deputies, according to a sheriff's office statement.

Deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person with a gun shortly after 1 p.m. When Deputies arrived at the Summer Wind Apartment complex on County Road 90, they found a woman they describe as elderly. They say she was armed.

Deputies confronted the female and commanded her to drop the pistol several times, according to the statement. When the woman aimed the pistol in their direction, the deputies fired their weapons toward her. She was wounded and found not to be responsive.

"When our patrol men got here they were given verbal commands to drop the weapon to get rid of the weapon and from what we are getting from patrolman who were here on scene is that she engaged with them and what I mean by engaged them is that she didn't necessarily fire in them but she raised the weapon and lowered it in their direction which caused them to react the way they did," said Criminal Investigator Clint Lobpries of the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies recovered the pistol. The female has not been identified and the motive has not been established.