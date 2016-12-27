Over $2.5 million in alleged methamphetamine siezed at Texas-Mexico border

- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 129.19 pounds of alleged methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,583,791 at the at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On December 20, officers arrested a 26-year-old Kanas City, Missouri woman who allegedly tried to evade federal inspection at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge while carrying the alleged drugs.

CBP says the woman was driving a grey 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe through the Secure Electronic Network for Travels Rapid Inspection lane when she failed to stop at the CBP inspection booth. Officers then intercepted the woman and escorted the vehicle for inspection.

During inspection, using non-intrusive imaging tools and a canine team, the officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 129.19 pounds of the alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

The narcotics and the vehicle were seized by CBP and the woman was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.

"Our officers are always vigilant and prepared to respond to these type of situations, they are our nations' front line," said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Phar/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "This interception prevented a significant quantity of hard narcotics from entering our country and negatively impacting our nation."