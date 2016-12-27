ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI - 89-year-old Estela Sobah of St. Claire Shores, Michigan couldn't make it to her granddaughter's wedding. Moments after finishing her wedding ceremony the bride and the bridal party decided to take a detour on their way to the reception. The emotional, but happy reunion is sure to melt your heart.
Bride surprises grandmother by bringing wedding party to her
