Bride surprises grandmother by bringing wedding party to her

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Dec 27 2016 10:02AM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 10:02AM CST

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI - 89-year-old Estela Sobah of St. Claire Shores, Michigan couldn't make it to her granddaughter's wedding. Moments after finishing her wedding ceremony the bride and the bridal party decided to take a detour on their way to the reception. The emotional, but happy reunion is sure to melt your heart.
 


