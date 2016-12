- A young woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Southwest Houston apartment complex, Camden Holly Springs. .Authorities say an young Asian woman in her early twenties was discovered in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. There were no eyewitnesses to the crime and HPD is investigating the homicide.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Houston Homicide or Crimestoppers at 713.222.8477