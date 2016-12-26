Family of Eric Burch speaks out

- A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriends former boyfriend.



It happened on Christmas, when Eric Burch, 27, was on his way to pick up his children from her apartment.



Harris County Sheriffs Office authorities say Burch and his former girlfriends current boyfriend Zacchaeus Mitchell, 21, got into an argument. Mitchell allegedly shot Burch at least one time in the chest, before driving off in a silver car.



Burch was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mitchell's father tells us he turned himself in Monday night.



Shortly after Burch's family gathered in New Waverly, to grieve, but to also share positive memories they had of the man who was a father, brother, cousin and son. They say Burch was planning on celebrating Christmas with his family.



"All the gifts were still wrapped where he left them laying at that he was going to give when he got back he had called me and asked what do we want for Christmas, I spoke to him a few minutes before this happened and he was excited about being with the family and bringing his kids back... he was just a wonderful kid", says his father Eric Burch Sr.



"We love you Eric we love you Eric we love you", says his mother Arletha M. Burch.



Mitchell has been arrested for murder, his first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.