Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of stepbrother

- A suspect is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of his stepbrother in Magnolia this afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. a man who was at an auto parts store in Harris County got a call from one of his family members telling him his son had been shot.

The father called 911 but since he was in Harris County, he was routed to Harris County. Harris County then notified Montgomery who had units respond to the 27400 block of Aberdeen in Magnolia.

Units arrived to find a 20-year-old man of that address, shot and deceased. Witnesses at the scene who were all related stated that the deceased man’s 29-year-old stepbrother came home and went to the bedroom. No arguing was heard but several shots rang out.

The suspect then walked to the back door, pointing a pistol at a witness, and told him to step aside. The suspect then exited the home and fled in a green Dodge pickup.

MCSO dispatchers broadcast an attempt to locate the suspect, and a short time later, a DPS trooper on FM 1488 located the truck as it pulled into an Exxon station. The suspect and another occupant were taken into custody.

