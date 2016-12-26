Man charged in domestic confrontation shooting death

- An arrest warrant has been issued in the Christmas Day shooting death of Eric Burch at the home of his children and common law ex-wife.

Burch, 26, arrived to the The Trails At Dominion Park apartment complex on Dominion Park Drive at around 3:10 p.m. Sunday to pick up his children. Investigators say he began to fight in the complex parking lot with Zacchaeus Mitchell, the boyfriend of his children's mother.

During the fight, investigators say Mitchell fired a handgun and shot Burch at least once. Burch was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Mitchell drove away from the apartment complex in a silver-colored vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information about Mitchell is encouraged to contact the office.

Mitchell, 22, is described as a heavy set black male who weighs between 250 and 275 pounds, stands at a height of between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall.