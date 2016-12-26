NFL hotel headquarters opens in Downtown Houston News NFL hotel headquarters opens in Downtown Houston A Texas-sized grand opening is getting underway in Downtown Houston as the city prepares for the Super Bowl. It's the official opening of the Marriott Marquis, the NFL headquarters for Super Bowl LI. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is a matter of minutes away from unveiling the hotel's one-of-a-kind, Texas-shaped lazy river.

Marriott Director of Sales and Marketing Jay Marsella is giving us a quiet the tour of the hotel, showing off the luxurious lighting, fancy flooring, amazing artwork and delightful downtown views.

“A third of the hotel has rooms just like this with sweeping views of the Texas shaped lazy river, the pool terrace,” Marsella explains.

Guests can enjoy two fire pits on the terrace of Houston's downtown Marriott Marquis. What else can we expect in the 2017 Super Bowl headquarter hotel?

”Three quarters of our meeting space faces the exterior and has floor to ceiling glass in it,” Marsella said. The 1,000 guest rooms and 40 suites are a bit larger than usual. ”More spacious than your typical guest room. All guest rooms are full service with coffee makers, ironing boards, irons, safes”.

55" Smart TV’s can be found throughout. If you stay and find you enjoy the bed a bit more than you thought, don't worry, you don't have to go home without it.

”Actually we sell it on marriott.com. So you can buy the bedding. It's that much of a comfortable package that people buy the mattresses, the bedding that goes with it. It's just pretty incredible,” Marsella said.

Now that construction is complete and the hotel is open, they are accepting reservations. Just don't plan to stay here for the Super Bowl.

”Currently we're sold out for Super Bowl weekend,” Marsella said.

There are six restaurants at the hotel including a multi-level, Astros hall of famer Craig Biggio Sports Bar. The Marriott Marquis grand opening is kicking off with Mayor Sylvester Turner lighting the amazing Texas-shape lazy river. By the way, if you don't have tickets, you can watch Super Bowl LI Sunday, February 5, 2017, right here on FOX 26.