Young victim of Mexican fireworks blast transported to UTMB Galveston

- A young victim of Mexican fireworks explosion was transported to UTMB Galveston last night from Mexico.

Many burn victims from the explosion are being transferred to Texas as their conditions improve. A 13-year-old, Juan Carlos was injured in the explosion underwent surgery at Shriner's this week and is said to be in good spirits.

This week's blast in Mexico killed at least 35 people. Several remain missing. The Mexican Consular says they're thankful for Shriner's commitment to helping these children get the life saving care they need. He says some of the children are now orphans as a result of this tragedy.