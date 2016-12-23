Kemah Police Go game aimed at improving community, police relations News Kemah Police Go game aimed at improving community, police relations

-

Kemah Police are bringing a new game to town, similar to Pokemon Go, aimed at improving community, police relations.

"Everybody loves Pokemon so now we're going to try and just build on that", says Lt. James Heard.

It’s a game you probably played over the summer, but Kemah police are putting a different twist on it.

Detective Alonzo Soza who came up with the idea says, "Pokemon Go was hot at the time so we just thought we would put that in there and use that".

The new game isn’t done through an app on a phone, it’s through personalized baseball cards of each of the officers and dispatchers.

"Police officers in the last year have had a pretty rough time we're trying to build some rapport with our citizens and our children to show them that we are human, that we are approachable and that we are there if we need them and we couldn't think of a better way, than Pokemon Go", says Lt. Heard.

Each card is unique with a picture, information and positive words of encouragement. Detective Soza says, "on the back it gives a little outline of my police career, from when i started to being placed as a detective".

To play the game you have to live in Kemah and be at 18 years of age, or younger. First, go by the Kemah Police Department to pick up a score card that way you know which cards you have and which you still need to get. Then catch as many cards as you can. The player that has the most cards and turns them in the fastest, wins.

Just don’t forget…"Don't approach an officer on a stop or a call", says Sergeant Mark Hinson.

The game starts January 1st and lasts through February.