Additional fireworks burn victims to arrive in Galveston from Mexico

- Several more children are expected to arrive at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Galveston for treatment following the deadly fireworks explosion that rocked a Mexican market, Tuesday.

A medical team on the ground in Mexico has determined at least two children injured Tuesday will be flown to Galveston, with at least one arriving Friday.

One of the children is six-year-old Daniel, the other, 16-year-old Aurelio. Both are expected to receive treatment from Shriners.

Daniel sustained a skull fracture when the fireworks explosion occurred. The extent of Aurelio's injuries are unknown but doctors say his health has improved over the past two days. The medical team on the ground in Mexico includes two Shriner's doctors. They've been very methodic through this process…. exercising extreme care when approving these children for travel. I'm told they will not fly the children until they're in, at least, stable condition. This is why a third child, that is only four years old, was not approved for travel. His burns are on less than 10 percent of his body… but he has developed severe asthma since the explosion.

The Mexican Consular says they're thankful for Shriner's commitment to helping these children get the life saving care they need. He says some of the children are now orphans as a result of this tragedy.

13 year old Juan Carlos, who was flown to Galveston Wednesday underwent surgery Thursday. He is said to be in good spirits and in stable condition.