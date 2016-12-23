Three Mexican nationals say they were being held for ransom in San Antonio home

- SAN ANTONIO (AP) - One man has been arrested after San Antonio police say they went to a home to respond to a shooting and found one person dead and three Mexican nationals who told officers they'd been abducted from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and were being held for ransom.

The arrested man, 22-year-old Ramiro Lopez, was shot and wounded and faces aggravated kidnapping charges. According to an arrest warrant, Lopez, the dead man and another man still being sought were holding the three others hostage.

The men from Nuevo Laredo told police they'd been ordered to call relatives and raise cash in exchange for their freedom. According to the arrest document, they had no idea where they were.

The dead man and the person still being sought are described as friends of Lopez.