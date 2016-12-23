Houston Rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Dec 23 2016 12:10PM CST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 12:10PM CST

HOUSTON, TX - Houston Rapper Paul Wall has been arrested on felony drug charges overnight.  Wall and Rapper Baby Bash were both arrested as well as 8 other people as a part of a narcotics warrant.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston