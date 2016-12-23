Woman's body discovered in a ditch in Crosby

HOUSTON, TX - A woman's body was discovered in a ditch in Crosby.  Deputies believe that the woman was struck by a vehicle last night, and that the driver failed to stop and render aid. 


