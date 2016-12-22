Father of victim reacts to arrest in fatal Montrose hit and run News Father of victim reacts to arrest in fatal Montrose hit and run For almost one year, the death of a young man killed in a hit-and-run in Montrose remained a mystery.

However, Houston police this week made an arrest and charged someone based on DNA evidence. The suspect is 25-year-old Emmanuel Salgado of New Caney.

With Christmas days away, the victim’s father, Michael Hill, is preparing to spend his first one without his son Alex, who was killed here in Houston last January.

He spoke to Fox 26 News from his home in South Carolina.

“We hated to see his life cut so short. At 21, he had a substantial amount of promise. It's just heartbreaking,” said Michael Hill, the father of the victim.

Alex was 21 years old and had been working as a server at the restaurant State of Grace.

“You never know when the emotions are going to come out. You could be speaking with somebody all of a sudden. You just get emotional. There's no warning signs,” said Hill.

Relatives said police told them Hill's DNA was found on Salgado's car.

Salgado is being charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death -- which is a second degree felony.

Fox 26 legal analysts say Salgado is likely not being charged with manslaughter because, in this case, failure to stop and render aid is easier to prove and has the same punishment range as a manslaughter charge.

The suspect's bond was set for $30,000. Salgado is now out on that bond.

His next court date is set for January 9th, 2017.