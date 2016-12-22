Mexico fireworks burn victim treated in Galveston

A child burned in Tuesday's deadly Fireworks Explosion in Mexico is being treated at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Galveston.

That victim is 13 year old Juan Carlos. I'm told he's expected to survive. But his road to recovery will be tough and long.

His doctor says he underwent surgery this morning and that he's in his hospital room now getting rest.

"He's going to need more surgery, he's going to be here for about a month in the hospital and will be in intensive care unit being critically cared for for the next two weeks," said Dr. David Herndon, Chief of Staff of Shriners-Galveston Hospital.

Juan Carlos has burns covering over 30 percent of his body. His treatment will require more surgery, including skin graphing, which doctors say can be very painful.

Herndon operated on Carlos Thursday morning. He says, rest, hydration and exercise will all be necessary components in his recovery.

Carlos's burns are third degree, the worst a burn victim can endure. He is expected to need additional surgeries.

"Very large burns cause metabolic derangement and weakness that persist for many many months," says Herndon.

Herndon says many of the injuries from Tuesday's market explosion in Mexico are much like Carlos's which explains why the death toll continues to climb.

The Shriner's burn unit in Galveston can treat as many as 15 patients.

Herndon says he's eager to accept more.

As many as four more children could be transported to Shriner's in Galveston over the next 24 hours, if cleared for travel by Shriner's medical team on the ground in Mexico.

Young Carlos is expected to survive. We're told he's in good spirits, which says a lot about a young man, who's been through an absolutely devastating ordeal. Herndon says he's optimistic Carlos will make a full recovery.

"I take care of both adults and children, I think children are some of the most resilient patients I have and I think children do better," he adds, "I think the patient that we have here is going to do extremely well, is going to need more surgery."

Dr. Herndon says as many as four more patients are expected to arrive in the next 24 hours, the youngest is just three years old.