Child from Mexico City explosion treated in Galveston News Child from Mexico City explosion treated in Galveston At least one child injured in the massive fireworks market explosion in Mexico City have arrived in Houston for treatment Wednesday night.

Juan Carlos, 13, was transported by air to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston to receive care for serious burn injuries obtained when a series of explosions nearly blasted through a fireworks market in Mexico City.

More than 80 percent of the 300 stalls at the market are said to have been destroyed. The death toll at least 31, with more than 70 customers injured. Juan Carlos among them

Captain Rogelio Munoz piloted the nearly two hour flight bringing the 13-year old boy to Houston for treatment. The boy's mother told the captain it's unbelievable Juan Carlos is even alive.

"He was buying some fireworks from the market, and she can't explain how he is living," said Munoz, "because she found Juan Carlos in the middle of the fire."

Despite the traumatic experience, and his serious burn injuries, the captain says Juan Carlos was positive onboard. He says the boy, "was talking with the doctor and the paramedic, talking about soccer and football and plans for the future."

Shriners Hospitals for Children- Galveston is a world leader in burn care. Juan Carlos was the first of what could be many more children from the Mexico City blast to be treater at a Shriner burn unit - their locations in Boston, Cincinnati, and Northern California are also on standby to help children as necessary. The Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston said today they are putting together a consulting team to travel to Mexico City to triage patients.