Woman meets man she saved from burning car, for the first time News Woman meets man she saved from burning car, for the first time. Shei'Londa Brooks says she's just a regular 25-year-old, that loves God and loves to sing.

But on February 29, 2016, when she was just trying to get home from working an eight hour shift, she bore witness to a horrific crash.

"He hit the cement wall of the beltway and then he just started to flip," said Brooks.

She says she ran over to the car that was already on fire and saw sparks and fire under the car's hood.

Within seconds, she says the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

"I just prayed to God that his door was unlocked," says Brooks.

She says God implored her to act.

"All I kept on saying to myself is 'If I don't get this man out he's going to die,'" Brooks said.

She says she wasn't going to abandon the stranger in the car.

"I just kept pulling, praying to God that I was going to get him out before this car exploded," Brooks said.

At the time, she didn't know the man was 40-year-old Austin Stoney, a husband and father of three.

Austin suffered burns across a third of his body, and so did Sheilonda. She says her road to recovery was painful. But she says she doesn't regret it.

"I don't think people meet by accident," said Austin. "I would definitely say she's an angel."

Today they met for the first time along with Austin's wife and three kids, who just wanted to tell Shei'Londa, thank you.

And during the holiday season, when Austin knows he could have died, that was important for him to say.

Sheilonda was awarded the Carnegie Heroes Fund award, an honor given to those who put their lives in extraordinary danger, to save another.