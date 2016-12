Fire breaks out at Richmond Gaines Road near Bissonnet News Multiple units responding to structure fire in Fort Bend County Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 9700 Richmond Gaines Road near Bissonnet Wednesday.



The fire burned pallets and other items including employee vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Roads were closed in the area and a shelter in place was issued for a half mile around the area where the fire is burning. Authorities said there was no threat of the fire spreading but there may be some fumes.