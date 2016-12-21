108-year-old WWII veteran who paid special visit to DC dies

One of the oldest surviving World War II veterans in the U.S. passed away Sunday. Bill Mohr, who was 108 years old, died of natural causes while surrounded by his family, caregivers, an Irish priest and Santa. He passed away in his hometown of Hatboro, Pa. where he was also the oldest resident.

Mohr had made a very special visit to DC in November. While visiting he received a military welcome when he went to visit to the National World War II Memorial, and he also attended the annual Veterans Day breakfast at the White House with President Barack Obama.

Mohr served as a sergeant and member of the 381st Replacement Company European Front, 45th Infantry from 1943-1945. He served in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He was awarded the Legion of Honor, Chavelier by the French government for his service in the Beachhead Invasion of St. Tropez in August of 1945.

He and his twin brother Joseph were born in October 1908-- the same year the Cubs won the World Series. He enlisted in the Army in 1940, and was honorably discharged in 1946 due to a back injury, which left him unable to walk for two years. He married his wife, Josephine in 1943, and they had four children – William, Joanne, Gary and Richard. The Mohrs were married for 72 years before her passing in 2015 at the age of 98.

Mohr’s family issued a statement after his passing that reads, “Meeting a sitting President was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for our father, who was a true patriot. We would like to thank all the veterans who supported my dad in his final days. Greatest thanks go to his team of caregivers who would never leave his side. They made his life and his final days so joyful.”

His daughter Joanne added, “My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him. A few moments in his presence would melt your heart. Always a smile; always a kind word.”

The family asks that contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. To donate online visit http://www.vfwfoundation.org/