2-year-old boy gets foot caught in escalator, breaks leg

FOX NEWS - A Canadian mother is warning others about the dangers of escalators after her 2-year-old son’s foot got caught in one at the airport.

Andrea Diaczok, her husband and their young son Julian were at the Vancouver International Airport on their way back home to Calgary. They were halfway down the escalator when Julian’s little shoe became stuck between the side railing and the stairs.

“His whole boot basically disappeared,” Diaczok told the Calgary Herald. “The teeth bit onto his toe midway … I started screaming for help.”

Diaczok said that since they were in the middle of the escalator, neither she nor her husband could push the emergency stop. By the time the escalator stopped moving, they were only a few steps from the bottom.

The mom said she was prepared for the worst. “I didn’t even know if his foot was there … I didn’t know if there’s only a stump there at this point,” she told the Herald.

“It twisted his leg around and broke his leg and then the entire foot of the boot disappeared in the side of the escalator,” she said.

