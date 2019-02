Related Headlines 2 killed in sniper-style shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Homicide detectives have arrested two suspects in the deadly sniper-style shooting of two brothers at a northeast Houston home.

Marlon Valdez, 18, and Rene Moreno, 20, were each arrested and charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting reported on Eastbrook Drive near Glenstone Street on Thursday.

Houston police say Valdez fired gunshots from a rooftop. Police identified the two people killed in the shooting as Jose Aguilar, 18, and Maximo Aguilar, 20.

The shooting suspect used a high-powered rifle with a 30-round magazine. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting.