So in 2009 she decided to start selling honey-sweetened lemonade in front of her house right here in Austin.
The family owned-and-operated company has grown by more than 500 percent from when it first began ten years ago, now ranking as the number one ready-to-drink lemonade growth brand.
"What makes this different is it's a lemonade that tastes good and does good," Ulmer said. "Made from love in Austin, Texas, sweetened with honey, its mission is to help save the bees and encourage youth entrepreneurship. No high fructose corn syrup, we have fun and conventional flavors."
That's why she says stepping foot into an HEB in Austin is a surreal feeling. Sold in 40 states and more than 1500 stores in America this week, Me & the Bees announced their classic lemonade flavor will be sold at the front of store checkout counters at all 350 HEB locations in Texas.
“Big businesses can start small and that's been something I've been trying to teach," Ulmer said. "You don't need a large amount of money to start I started with 50 dollars as birthday money from my uncle."
“At HEB we love supporting local vendors, I would say Mikaila is probably our youngest,” HEB Public Affairs Manager Felecia Pena said.
In 2017 Ulmer was named one of Time Magazine's 30 most influential teenagers. This year she's traveled to Singapore, Budapest and New York to help promote the Healthy Hive Foundation.
“The Healthy Hive Foundation works on increasing bee population through research to figure out why they're dying and education," Ulmer said. "I'm traveling to teach kids about the bees, I'm also making curriculum for kids to use in schools like "Bee Week", and protection to convert regular land into bee-friendly land. Me & the Bees is matching donations up to $10,000 for their 10-year anniversary."
Ulmer recently stood on the State Capitol floor to advocate HB 234, a bill that went into effect this month that allows children to host lemonade stands to make their own money.
And we “bee-leive” her work is far from done.
Me & the Bees’ ginger, iced tea, mint and prickly pear have been recently reformulated to cut sugar and calories, and Ulmer will also launch her new beeswax lip balm product in five flavors at select retailers.
To donate to the Healthy Hive Foundation, visit their website.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:49PM CDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 10:22PM CDT
On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father.
Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.
The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:18PM CDT
The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.
"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."
It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:01PM CDT
