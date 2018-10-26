11-year-old child injured in apparent accidental shooting

- An 11-year old child is in critical condition after he was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting in Brazoria County.

A lieutenant with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived to a home on County Road 678 at around 4:45 p.m. Friday after the reported shooting.

Deputies determined that a 13-year-old child accidentally shot his 11-year-old brother with a low-caliber handgun.

The 11-year-old child was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting was accidental.