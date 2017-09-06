11 people still missing after Harvey including longtime journalist

Jim Simmon Jim Simmon

- When some 9,000 people were seeking shelter from the storm at the George R. Brown Convention Center, those with relatives unaccounted for turned to the Texas Center for the Missing.

“And other people who were not shelter residents would stop by,” said Melissa Rangel with that missing persons agency.

The Texas Center for the Missing ended up with a list of 134 people unaccounted for. The agency has located 123 of them.

“So right now we have more or less 11 that are still outstanding,” Rangel said.

“I’m a pretty smart girl but I really don’t know how to look for someone whose been gone this long,” said Jamie Kaelin.

Kaelin’s ex-husband Jim Simmon is one of the 11 still missing. The 63-year-old Simmon is a retired journalist who worked for the Houston Post the Houston Chronicle and the Houston Press. In March he was diagnosed with dementia. Simmon was last seen on August 30 around the Black Hole coffee shop in the Castlecourt area of Montrose. Kaelin says Jim contacted a friend around 8 p.m. saying he was lost.

“But then sent her a thumbs up emoji,” Kaelin said.

Then at 11 p.m. he called his son saying he was at the intersection of Bissonnet and Clodine.

“And then Jim’s phone went dead,” Kaelin said.

Kaelin says her biggest concern right now is not finding him quickly since he’s been missing now for a week.

“Not knowing where he’s been, is he under a roof nourished, those are my fears,” Kaelin said.