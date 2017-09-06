10 Days in Texas: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

"We've traveled to 5 counties, heard so many stories - sad and heroic." Renowned FOX journalist, Hal Eisner shared some unforgettable moments during his coverage of the catastrophic flooding from Harvey. During his 10 days in Texas, the resilience and courage he saw in Texans he met along his way will always leave an indelible mark.

"In every way, Hurricane Harvey was a disaster for South Texas. The people we met in our travels left their impact indelibly in my mind. 11-year-old Canada Dobbins broke down in my arms talking about how scared she was that her parents would drown in the flooding in Houston. Until our interview, her parents had no idea she felt as she did.

We met her because the small "Chapel in the Woods" used by the New Covenant Full Gospel Baptist Church was seriously damaged by a Harvey-tornado that barreled through Missouri City. They had their Sunday service outside not wanting to let Mother Nature get in the way of their need to pray.

From Blanca Saldivar, the mother of four children who drowned in a pickup with their great grandparents, to others like Heather Matthews whose lake front home was in the crosshairs of Lake Houston floodwaters and the scrappy Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department. My photographer, Tony Buttitta and I leave Houston with incredible memories and best wishes for all of those who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey."

For more stories from his time in Texas, visit: www.facebook.com/haleisner

