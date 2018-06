SCOTLAND (Fox 32 News) - "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married in Scotland on Saturday.

They celebrated at the Kirkton of Rayne church, People Magazine reported.

Many "Game of Thrones" stars were guests, including Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams.

Their characters on "Game of Thrones," Jon Snow and Ygritte, were also lovers.