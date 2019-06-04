< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker 03 2019 06:24PM By Tom Zizka, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 03 2019 06:10PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 06:24PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 10:34AM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410620312-410734703" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410620312" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - To appreciate how little people use the "mail" these days, the Postal Service reported almost $2 billion in losses to begin the year.</p> <p>In a world where the mailbox typically holds junkmail and bills, imagine being excited to find something pleasant addressed to you.</p> <p>Tellinga is a new service that's inspired to do just that.</p> <p>Rice University business school grad, Alex Kurkowski, started the business after a friend suggested he turn his penchant for doodling stick-figures on cards and letters into a money-maker.</p> <p>The name Tellinga is a riff on "telling 'ya a story".</p> <p>Instead of the stick figures, a group of 25 local artists create custom pictures and stories that are commissioned by gift-givers for friends and family.</p> <p>The custom art is then dropped in a mailbox to arrive as a welcome surprise for the recipient.</p> <p>"The whole point is to get back to the mailbox," says Kurkpwski. "Create a story, and have a person, at the end of the day, super-excited to get another piece of personalized art."</p> <p>The packages can be as small as a single, black and white drawing to a dozen detailed color pieces that tell a story over a month.</p> <p>Taylor Burkhalter was one of Tellinga's first customers, commissioning something for his wife.</p> <p>He provided a couple of photos, so artists could fashion the characters, and a story idea.</p> <p>Burkhalter says his wife loved it, saying, "When she got the idea of what it was, she erupted into laughter."</p> <p>The concept is only as good as Tellinga's artists, like Patrick Medina, who says he was drawn by the challenge.</p> <p>"This keeps me fresh," says Medina, "and allows me to practice my craft in a way that lets me get better."</p> <p>The cost seems reasonable: $7 for a single black and white original, on up to $85 for a 12-part color story that lasts a month.</p> <p>"I'm just trying to tap-back into the tangible; the class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Your Money" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Your Money Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/you-re-clicking-it/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18" title="Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Get_a_free_Doritos_Locos_Taco_from_Taco__0_7347346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Get_a_free_Doritos_Locos_Taco_from_Taco__0_7347346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Get_a_free_Doritos_Locos_Taco_from_Taco__0_7347346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Get_a_free_Doritos_Locos_Taco_from_Taco__0_7347346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Get_a_free_Doritos_Locos_Taco_from_Taco__0_7347346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Warriors' Game 2 victory over Toronto." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It absolutely does not matter who you’re rooting for in the NBA Finals because the Golden State Warriors just scored free tacos for America. </p><p>Everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Warriors' Game 2 victory over Toronto.</p><p>Whether your team wins or loses, Taco Bell is game to unite salty and joyous fans alike through a truly stressful NBA final.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/your-money/apple-splits-itunes-software-on-macs-into-3-apps" title="Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/03/Apple_splits_iTunes_software_on_Macs_int_0_7349297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple announced an end to the iTunes era at WWDC 2019, Apple’s annual developer conference on Monday. The upcoming MacOS Catalina, slated to release this fall, will replace iTunes with three separate apps - Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple splits iTunes software on Macs into 3 apps</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shriram Sharma</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 06:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple announced an end to the iTunes era at WWDC 2019, Apple’s annual developer conference on Monday. The upcoming MacOS Catalina, slated to release this fall, will replace iTunes with three separate apps - Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app.</p><p>With the Catalina update, iPhones and iPods will sync through the sidebar in finder, instead of iTunes popping up every time an iOS device is synced to a Mac.</p><p>In screenshots shown at the keynote, Apple Music looks like iTunes without all the extra bloatware. The Podcasts app will bring the same functionality of the iOS podcast app to the Mac, and will feature new categories, curated collections, and advanced search tools that let users search by host, guest, and discussion topic.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/money/your-money/amazon-says-10-million-items-now-qualify-for-1-day-delivery" title="Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon says 10 million items now qualify for 1-day delivery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:12AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon, which has been working to deliver orders faster, says that more than 10 million items now qualify for next-day delivery.</p><p>The online shopping giant is in the process of upgrading its Prime membership, which costs $119 a year, to one-day delivery from two-day. Amazon declined to say when the switch will be completed. Currently, more than 100 million items qualify for two-day delivery through Prime.</p><p>Hoping to catch up to Amazon, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery last month. But it's for much fewer items: Walmart offers next-day delivery on 220,000 products in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California. It plans to expand it to most of the U.S. by the end of the year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/your-money/tellinga-turns-excitement-of-art-personal-letters-into-a-moneymaker" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/southwest-airlines-low-fare-72-hour-sale-is-on-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/03/26/180607HOU-Stock-WEB0023-source_1553607738943_6941570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston&#x20;Hobby&#x20;&#x2f;&#x2f;&#x20;Stephen&#x20;M&#x2e;&#x20;Keller&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Southwest&#x20;Airlines&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Southwest Airlines low-fare, 72-hour sale is on!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charge-upgraded-against-bus-driver-arrested-for-allegedly-driving-while-intoxicated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/busdriverdwi_1559356322360_7342102_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charge upgraded against bus driver arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/heartbreaking-grieving-dolphin-seen-pushing-dead-calf-through-water" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/dolphin%20for%20web_1559652656147.png_7350211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;See&#x20;Through&#x20;Canoe" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heartbreaking: Grieving dolphin seen pushing dead calf through Florida waters</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 