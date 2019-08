Bimbo Bakeries is voluntarily recalling Entenmann's Little Bites Cookies, after receiving reports from consumers saying they found plastic pieces on or packaged with the product.

The recall is for the Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) with Best By dates of August 31, 2019, and September 7, 2019. The treats are being recalled in 37 states.

The recall says the plastic is visible and is not baked into the product, but it may be found in the packaging pouch.

The company says there are no reports of injuries.

The product is being removed from store shelves. Customers who purchased the product can return the package to the store where they bought it for a refund.

No other Entenmann's products are affected by the recall.

